Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss says Real Madrid interest is like glance from a woman

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has compared rumours linking him with the vacant Real Madrid job to being looked at by an admirer in the street.

The Argentine had said this season was the lowest he had felt at the club, amid ongoing delays with their new stadium and a lack of summer signings.

But Pochettino - Spurs boss since 2014 - says he is happy at the club.

"It is like you are with your wife and you are holding hands, walking down the street," he told the Guardian.

"But because you are so handsome, another woman is looking at you. But your wife is so proud and, rather than worrying, she is so happy to be with you and falls more in love with you."

The 46-year-old has been heavily linked with European champions Real, who sacked Julen Lopetegui last month after a 5-1 defeat by Barcelona. Santiago Solari is in interim charge.

Pochettino has led Spurs to three successive top-three finishes, but they look set to exit the Champions League at the group stage for the second time in three years and are fifth in the Premier League.

"I think the period today at the club, at Tottenham, is so exciting," he said.

"When you assess Tottenham, they are in the middle of the journey, in the middle to arrive in the harbour.

"I think we're strong enough to sort out all the problems and arrive, and in the end to achieve what the club and fans deserve. In the end all we want to achieve one day is to win trophies."