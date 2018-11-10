Southampton 1-1 Watford: Jose Holebas rescues controversial point for Hornets

Jose Holebas' second goal of the season gave Watford a point at Southampton

Jose Holebas' second goal of the season rescued a point for Watford at Southampton as they climbed up to seventh in the Premier League.

Manolo Gabbiadini's left-footed effort from close range, his first goal since May, had threatened to give the hosts their first win since September.

Southampton's failure to cling on to their lead leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone in 17th.

It also ensured an unwanted record of failing to win any of their first six homes games in a season, for the first time in their history.

While four of those fixtures have ended in draws, their inability to convert promising situations into three points is likely to increase the pressure on manager Mark Hughes, with reports suggesting his job is on the line.

Hughes and his players were particularly perplexed at a decision to disallow a goal from Charlie Austin at 1-0 in the second half with referee Simon Hooper incorrectly believing the ball had gone in off Maya Yoshida, who was in an offside position.

However, Watford, who enjoyed some good fortune when Holebas' effort deflected off home defender Cedric Soares, also felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty when Ryan Bertrand appeared to foul Nathaniel Chalobah.

In the end, Javi Gracia's team merited their point and were the team pressing for a victory in the closing stages.

