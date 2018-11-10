Match ends, Southampton 1, Watford 1.
Southampton 1-1 Watford: Jose Holebas rescues controversial point for Hornets
Jose Holebas' second goal of the season rescued a point for Watford at Southampton as they climbed up to seventh in the Premier League.
Manolo Gabbiadini's left-footed effort from close range, his first goal since May, had threatened to give the hosts their first win since September.
Southampton's failure to cling on to their lead leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone in 17th.
It also ensured an unwanted record of failing to win any of their first six homes games in a season, for the first time in their history.
While four of those fixtures have ended in draws, their inability to convert promising situations into three points is likely to increase the pressure on manager Mark Hughes, with reports suggesting his job is on the line.
Hughes and his players were particularly perplexed at a decision to disallow a goal from Charlie Austin at 1-0 in the second half with referee Simon Hooper incorrectly believing the ball had gone in off Maya Yoshida, who was in an offside position.
However, Watford, who enjoyed some good fortune when Holebas' effort deflected off home defender Cedric Soares, also felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty when Ryan Bertrand appeared to foul Nathaniel Chalobah.
In the end, Javi Gracia's team merited their point and were the team pressing for a victory in the closing stages.
Line-ups
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 2Cédric SoaresBooked at 64mins
- 3Yoshida
- 6Hoedt
- 21BertrandBooked at 38mins
- 23HøjbjergBooked at 88mins
- 18Lemina
- 20Gabbiadini
- 17ArmstrongSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 74'minutes
- 22RedmondSubstituted forObafemiat 90'minutes
- 9IngsSubstituted forAustinat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Vestergaard
- 5Stephens
- 10Austin
- 11Elyounoussi
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 28Gunn
- 61Obafemi
Watford
- 26Foster
- 21Femenía
- 6Mariappa
- 15Cathcart
- 25Holebas
- 16Doucouré
- 14ChalobahBooked at 55mins
- 19HughesSubstituted forDeeneyat 40'minutes
- 37PereyraSubstituted forGrayat 68'minutes
- 7DeulofeuBooked at 80mins
- 10Success
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 9Deeney
- 11Masina
- 18Gray
- 24Wilmot
- 27Kabasele
- 33Okaka
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 28,153
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Watford 1.
Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Watford) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Southampton).
Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).
Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Success (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Michael Obafemi replaces Nathan Redmond.
Foul by Gerard Deulofeu (Watford).
Mario Lemina (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isaac Success (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Southampton).
Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 1, Watford 1. José Holebas (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Foul by Isaac Success (Watford).
Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Kiko Femenía (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andre Gray with a headed pass.
Offside, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand tries a through ball, but Mario Lemina is caught offside.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by José Holebas.
Attempt blocked. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Foul by Gerard Deulofeu (Watford).
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Andre Gray (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney.