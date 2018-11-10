Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, West Ham United 1.
Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham: Anderson denies Town second win in a week
West Ham's Felipe Anderson scored a late equaliser at John Smith's Stadium to prevent Huddersfield claiming their second win in six days.
Still buoyant from Monday's victory over Fulham, the Terriers started brightly and Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with just their second goal at home this season - and the first scored by a Huddersfield player.
The hosts then lost Chris Lowe to injury as the German midfielder was carried off with a suspected dislocated shoulder and West Ham had the better of the second half.
Anderson drew the Hammers level but they were unable to follow up last week's win over Burnley with another victory and secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since January 2017.
That kept Huddersfield second-bottom in the Premier League after Cardiff's win over Brighton earlier, while West Ham remain 13th.
Terriers show stomach for a fight
It took six games for Huddersfield to score at home this season but the Terriers carried that momentum from Monday into Saturday's game.
They won a second-minute corner from which Steve Mounie headed Aaron Mooy's delivery goalwards, only to see Lukasz Fabianski tip it against the crossbar.
West Ham then gave the ball away in their own half and Pritchard played a one-two with Jonathan Hogg before dragging a left-footed shot towards goal, but it had enough power to creep into the bottom corner.
The Terriers deserved their half-time lead and they could have been more comfortable as Philip Billing's left-wing cross drifted over Fabianski and hit the inside of the far post before bouncing on the goalline.
Mounie was again denied by Fabianski after being put clean through by Pritchard and in the second half Huddersfield had to rely on the defensive resolve that served them so well last term.
Anderson may have struck eventually, denying the Terriers their first back-to-back league wins since February, but four points in a week has more than doubled their tally.
Hammers consistently inconsistent
In this fixture last season West Ham showed just what they are capable of by romping to a 4-1 victory and, after Manuel Pellegrini's appointment in the summer, they have displayed their potential again with wins over Everton and Manchester United before brushing aside Burnley last week.
But Pellegrini's biggest challenge is getting that level of performance out of his side on a regular basis - and for 90 minutes - as it needed a much-improved second-half showing to secure a draw.
A lively start could have seen the Hammers strike as a break resulted in Marko Arnautovic forcing home goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to turn his shot wide.
But moments later Anderson's pass put Declan Rice under pressure and Huddersfield pounced to take full advantage, and more loose play by the visitors in their own half handed Mounie his second chance of the game.
In last season's trip here, West Ham scored three goals in 16 minutes at the start of the second half and they almost struck just after the restart again as Javier Hernandez, who replaced Grady Diangana at half-time, had a close-range shot blocked by Lossl before heading the rebound over.
Pedro Obiang had glancing a header wide from a Robert Snodgrass corner before Anderson burst down the left wing and passed for Snodgrass to cross into the box.
The Hammers had two shots blocked before Anderson, who by now had drifted into the box, swept in his third goal in two games from 12 yards, and they nearly won it as Issa Diop had a header cleared off the line by Mooy from a Snodgrass corner.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 25M JorgensenBooked at 36mins
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 10Mooy
- 6Hogg
- 8Billing
- 15LöweSubstituted forDurmat 45'minutes
- 21PritchardSubstituted forMbenzaat 72'minutes
- 24MounieSubstituted forDepoitreat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Bacuna
- 9Kachunga
- 12Hamer
- 18Mbenza
- 20Depoitre
- 37Durm
West Ham
- 1Fabianski
- 5ZabaletaSubstituted forFredericksat 73'minutesSubstituted forat 90+3'minutes
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 41Rice
- 45DianganaSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
- 14ObiangSubstituted forAntonioat 64'minutes
- 11SnodgrassBooked at 17mins
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 17Hernández
- 21Ogbonna
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 27Pérez
- 30Antonio
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 24,069
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
