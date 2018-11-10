Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Cardiff City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1
-
- From the section Premier League
Cardiff City earned a second Premier League win of the season in dramatic fashion after coming from behind to beat 10-man Brighton following Dale Stephens' first-half red card.
Sol Bamba's winner in the final minute of normal time after Cardiff had twice hit the woodwork proved the difference for Neil Warnock's men.
Callum Paterson had headed the Bluebirds level after Lewis Dunk's early opener, before Stephens' straight red card for a lunge at Greg Cunningham altered the contest.
The Bluebirds move out of the bottom three as Brighton surrendered a winning position for the first time this season.
Century up for Warnock
On his 100th game in charge of the Bluebirds, veteran boss Warnock made clear that he did not consider the visit of Brighton a "must-win" game.
Cardiff have played all of the Premier League's top five in their opening 11 fixtures back in the top flight and were beaten by Leicester City last weekend.
A home contest with Brighton seemed to be an opportunity for Cardiff to change their fortunes, but they continued an unfortunate trend of conceding early to give themselves a tough task.
Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and now Brighton have all scored against the Bluebirds inside the opening 11 minutes this season.
Already criticised by their manager for conceding "sloppy goals", Cardiff surrendered the advantage to Brighton within six minutes and in the simplest of manners, the eighth time in 12 league games this term they have conceded first.
The goal was a well delivered set-piece; a free-kick from Solly March headed home emphatically by Dunk who lost his marker Bamba with ease.
It was a fitting response from Dunk to the news he has been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate.
Brighton could have extended their lead when it was still 11 versus 11, but Glenn Murray's snap shot was held by Neil Etheridge as Cardiff looked to respond.
The Bluebirds received a slice of luck with their equaliser, with Kadeem Harris' powerful run resulting in a cross that deflected off Gaetan Bong and perfectly into the path of Paterson, who nodded home to level.
This was the first time this season that Brighton have given up an advantage from a winning position, leaving Manchester City as the Premier League's only side who have yet to surrender a lead.
Stephens sees red to boost Bluebirds
Albion won all of their league fixtures in October 1-0 against Wolves, Newcastle and Southampton.
However, after conceding an equaliser and a contentious red card, the match then spun in Cardiff's favour in the 33rd minute.
Stephens lunged at Cardiff defender Cunningham. Contact was minimal, but the velocity of the tackle prompted Martin Atkinson to show a straight red card.
Brighton then battled to hold on as Victor Camarasa twice tested Mat Ryan, and it appeared the Bluebirds would be denied before their dramatic winner in the last minute of normal time.
Bamba, created chaos in the penalty area with a bicycle kick that struck the post, with Ryan brilliantly tipping Paterson's rebound onto the crossbar.
However, Bamba reacted quickest, blasting home to earn Cardiff a vital win.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1Etheridge
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4MorrisonSubstituted forPeltierat 70'minutes
- 22Bamba
- 18CunninghamBooked at 71mins
- 17Gunnarsson
- 23K Harris
- 21Camarasa
- 8RallsSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
- 11MurphySubstituted forHoilettat 72'minutes
- 13PatersonBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 3Bennett
- 9Ward
- 12Smithies
- 14Reid
- 20Damour
- 33Hoilett
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 22Montoya
- 4Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 3Bong
- 11Knockaert
- 6StephensBooked at 34mins
- 7Kayal
- 19Izquierdo
- 20MarchSubstituted forBissoumaat 39'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17MurraySubstituted forAndoneat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bruno
- 8Bissouma
- 10Andone
- 14Balogun
- 23Steele
- 30Bernardo
- 42Gyokeres
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 29,402
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Bruno Ecuele Manga with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Attempt blocked. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Mat Ryan.
Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kadeem Harris.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Bobby Reid replaces Joe Ralls.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett replaces Josh Murphy.
Delay in match Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City).
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Lee Peltier replaces Sean Morrison because of an injury.
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.