Leicester City held to a goalless draw by Burnley

Leicester City's emotional return to the King Power Stadium for the first time since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash outside the stadium ended in a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

It was a poignant occasion - sad, yet commemorating the man whose vision inspired Leicester's unlikely Premier League title win in 2015-16.

Both sides' fans delivered a fitting tribute to his memory and the four others who died after the game with West Ham two weeks ago.

Supporters, led by squad members such as Harry Maguire and James Maddison, steered a tribute march from the city centre to the stadium while the pitch was framed by hundreds of Leicester City shirts, flags and banners.

There was a two-minute silence before kick-off with Vichai's son Aiyawatt in attendance and wreaths laid for both his father and the forthcoming Remembrance Sunday.

It was no surprise that Leicester started brightly then faded after the emotional and physical exertions of the past two weeks, which included a 12,000-mile round trip to pay their respects at the former owner's funeral in Bangkok.

Leicester had the best of the first half, with Jamie Vardy's shot cleared off the line by Matt Lowton, Rachid Ghezzal heading against the bar and Joe Hart saving at the feet of Demarai Gray.

Burnley grew into the game and will be satisfied with a point, although Chris Wood should have done better than lift a second-half chance over the top.

On this day, for once, the result was arguably secondary to the occasion - this was a day to remember the Thai businessman whose ambition and investment allowed Leicester City and their fans to live the dream.

Fans were given scarves as they paid their respects to 'the boss'

Leicester City honour 'The Boss' with dignity

This was a day of raw emotion, not just at the King Power Stadium, but in the city of Leicester and the memory of beloved owner Srivaddhanaprabha was honoured with dignity and class.

From the moment thousands joined the '5,000-1' march, named after The Foxes' odds at the start of the 2015-16 season when they won they Premier League title, to the pre-match tributes, this was an occasion befitting the man simply known as 'The Boss'.

Claudio Ranieri, the manager who brought the title to Leicester, was in attendance and received a rapturous reception, along with his predecessor Nigel Pearson and successor Craig Shakespeare.

The man who built the modern Leicester was also honoured with a standing ovation and applause - with the scarves left on every seat held aloft - in the 60th minute, a time chosen as he was 60 at the time of his death.

Supporters gathered around the stadium hours before kick-off, their numbers swelling when the marchers arrived, and there were many tears during a video looking back on Vichai's time at the club and ambassador Alan Birchenall's tribute speech.

And there were even more tears after the final whistle when Leicester's players stayed on the pitch to be joined by Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt as well as Ranieri, Pearson and Shakespeare besides two other vital components of that landmark title-wining campaign - former director of football Steve Walsh and defender Robert Huth. Former Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, a hugely popular figure, was another paying his own tribute.

It was a gesture of thanks for the comfort the supporters have given him and his family - and also a real show of unity for players, staff, fans and all who played their part in this remarkable story.

Jamie Vardy went closest for Leicester in the first half when his shot was cleared off the line

Burnley play their part

Burnley's supporters played their own part in the pre-game tributes - and when the action started, in a football context, they will be pleased with the outcome.

After conceding 13 goals in their last three Premier League games, manager Sean Dyche knew he had to stop the rot - although it did not look likely as Burnley were fortunate to come through a wretched first 30 minutes when Leicester dominated but could not make their supremacy count.

As Leicester tired, the emotion not just of this day but the last fortnight making its impact, Burnley started to look more composed and came through the second half with relatively few scares, even creating the odd opening for themselves with Chris Wood squandering the best chance.

This was a tough day for Leicester, the city and the football club. It was, in some respects, a difficult day for Burnley too and Dyche will be pleased with a point.

What next?

After an international break, Leicester are away Brighton while Burnley host Newcastle.