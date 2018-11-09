Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Newcastle captain Jamal Lascelles is a fitness doubt for Saturday's visit of Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is hoping Jamal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto will recover in time from the injuries they suffered against Watford.

Jonjo Shelvey was also substituted during that match because of injury and is a major doubt for Saturday.

Bournemouth forward Joshua King has returned to training after a three-match absence with an ankle injury and could be available.

Manager Eddie Howe has reported no fresh injury concerns.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: This is the longest trip in the division and the distance between the clubs in the table is sizeable as well.

After their worst start for 120 years, Newcastle finally picked up their first win of the campaign last weekend, which brought a much-needed boost in spirits as well as precious points.

Having earned that victory against upwardly mobile Watford, the Magpies face another side enjoying a superb season so far.

Bournemouth remain in the top six despite their agonising and arguably undeserved defeat to Manchester United, and they should also retain plenty of positivity as well - Callum Wilson will certainly have that in abundance given both his fine form and call-up to the England squad.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson's England call-up after twice overcoming serious injuries: "I'm delighted for Callum and his family. It's fully deserved in my opinion and I'm delighted he's been paid back for the mental strength he's shown.

"He faced those moments on the sidelines with courage. Never a day did I see him down, which is sometimes very difficult.

"I think Callum is a very positive and a very driven person. He's really well liked by his team-mates, so I'm sure they're delighted for him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As a player, when you finally win a game after a long wait, it can change your mindset. I am not saying the Magpies are going to surge up the table, but this is a chance for Rafa Benitez's side to carry on their momentum.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v WWE wrestlers Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost both of their Premier League matches against Bournemouth at St. James' Park. Their only home league win against the Cherries came in the second tier in February 1990.

Five of the last seven Premier League goals in this fixture have been scored in the 80th minute or later.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are seeking consecutive league wins for the first time since April.

Victory over Watford last weekend was only their second in 16 league matches (D3, L11).

They have lost six of their last eight league fixtures at St James' Park.

Newcastle have only scored more than once in a game this season in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

They could keep three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2014 under Alan Pardew.

Matt Ritchie scored four goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth in 2015-16 before moving to Newcastle.

Bournemouth