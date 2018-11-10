West Bromwich Albion 4-1 Leeds United: Baggies score four second-half goals to win

West Brom's Matt Phillips (number 10) watches his long-range shot go in

West Bromwich Albion scored four second-half goals to thrash Leeds and stop them returning to the top of the Championship.

After having the better of the first half, Hal Robson-Kanu drilled low into the far corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Matt Phillips beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell from outside the area to double the home side's advantage and it was 3-0 when Harvey Barnes guided home when put through on goal.

Substitute Dwight Gayle backheeled in the Baggies' fourth to mark his return from injury, with Pablo Hernandez's looping header in injury time no more than a consolation for Leeds.

A first win in five for Darren Moore's side moves them up to fifth, while Leeds are third and three points behind new leaders Norwich.

Leeds had 72% of possession but managed only three shots on target, with Mateusz Klich seeing a first-half effort beaten away by Sam Johnstone.

West Brom's opener came just moments after Kemar Roofe had a penalty appeal rejected after going down under Craig Dawson's challenge.

Peacock-Farrell got a touch to Phillips' long-range effort but failed to push it clear and Leeds then folded, with Gayle's cheeky finish coming after the excellent Jay Rodriguez's shot was saved into his path.

Hernandez's stoppage-time goal denied the victors only a second league clean sheet of the season, but the Baggies have scored four or more goals in five matches in 2018-19.

West Brom head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM:

"It was a worthy three points. Everyone played their part and did very well.

"From the first minute we set about it and wanted to win the game.

"When the opportunities do come, we know we've got players in those areas of the pitch that can score goals."