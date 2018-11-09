Bristol City v Preston North End
-
Ex-Scunthorpe winger Hakeeb Adelakun is set to make his Bristol City debut after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during pre-season.
Mo Eisa, an unused substitute against Reading last week, is poised to feature for the first time since August.
Declan Rudd is expected to replace suspended Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, with Michael Crowe coming into the squad for the first time.
Andrew Hughes faces a fitness test after missing the draw with Ipswich.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost their last five league matches against Preston, conceding at least twice in every game.
- Preston are unbeaten in six league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City (W4 D2) since a Robins side managed by Gary Johnson won 4-2 in January 2010.
- Bristol City have lost each of their last two Championship matches, last losing three in a row in January.
- Preston North End are yet to record a victory or a clean sheet on the road in the league so far in this campaign, picking up just three points (D3 L5) and conceding 16 goals.
- In the Football League, Bristol City's Lee Johnson has managed nine games against Preston - he's lost eight of those and drew the other in March 2015 as Barnsley manager.
- No player has been directly involved in more goals as a substitute in the Championship this season than Preston's Paul Gallagher (3 goals, 1 assist) - netting the equaliser last time out against Ipswich.