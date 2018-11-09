Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Wigan
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough side are hoping for an 11th clean sheet in the Championship this season
Middlesbrough have centre-half Daniel Ayala available after suspension, although Danny Batth has helped keep two clean sheets in his absence.

The Teessiders have only conceded eight goals in the Championship this term.

Wigan Athletic will be without captain Sam Morsy, who serves a one-game suspension for accruing his fifth yellow card against Leeds United.

Midfilder Nick Powell is struggling with tendonitis, while defender Chey Dunkley has had surgery on his knee.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven league meetings with Wigan (W3 D4) since losing 0-1 in August 2007.
  • Wigan haven't scored a single goal in their last four league visits to the Riverside against Middlesbrough.
  • Middlesbrough have drawn each of their last three league games, they haven't recorded four league draws in a row since August 2016 (five successive draws).
  • Wigan have conceded eight goals in their last three Championship outings; as many as they had conceded in their previous eight in the competition.
  • Middlesbrough have kept 10 clean sheets in the Championship this season; three more than any other side.
  • Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is winless in nine matches against Wigan in all competitions (D6 L3) since a 2-0 win in May 2009 when he was Stoke manager.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Sheff Utd179352719830
3Norwich169342417730
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
