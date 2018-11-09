Championship
Derby15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Aston Villa

Derby County striker Jack Marriott has scored five goals in the Rams' last six games
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Derby County are again without injured on-loan Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for Saturday's visit of Aston Villa.

Martyn Waghorn is a major doubt after being forced off with a hamstring problem in last Saturday's 3-1 home win against Birmingham City.

Villa have Iceland midfielder Birkir Bjarnason back after missing the win over Bolton with a groin injury.

In this meeting of fifth against 14th, Albert Adomah should start again after shaking off his knee problem.

But Jack Grealish is just one booking away from a one-match ban with Villa just a game away from the derby against Birmingham City on 25 November,

New Villa boss Dean Smith has so far won both of home matches and lost two away games since taking charge.

Match facts

  • Derby County have lost just one of their last five home league matches against Aston Villa - a 6-0 defeat in April 2008.
  • Villa have won four of their last seven league games against Derby, but did not win either of last season's meetings.
  • Since losing 4-1 to Leeds in their opening home league game this season, Derby are unbeaten in seven games at Pride Park.
  • Villa are without a win on the road in the Championship since their opening weekend victory at Hull - and have lost their lost three.
  • Derby forward Jack Marriott has been directly involved in seven goals in his last six Championship appearances (five goals, two assists).
  • Villa head coach Dean Smith has already lost once at Pride Park this season, 3-1 in September with Brentford.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds1686228131530
2Sheff Utd179352719830
3Norwich169342417730
4Middlesbrough16772178928
5Derby168442517828
6Nottm Forest166822316726
7West Brom167453324925
8Blackburn166731920-125
9Swansea166551813523
10Birmingham165832017323
11QPR167271520-523
12Bristol City166462018222
13Brentford165652520521
14Aston Villa165652423121
15Stoke165651920-121
16Wigan166281924-520
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Rotherham164571322-917
19Millwall164481925-616
20Bolton164481122-1116
21Preston163672530-515
22Reading164392227-515
23Hull164391321-815
24Ipswich161781226-1410
View full Championship table

