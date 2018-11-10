Match ends, Maidenhead United 0, Portsmouth 4.
Maidenhead United 0-4 Portsmouth: 2008 FA Cup winners through to round two
Ben Thompson's first Portsmouth goal helped the League One leaders ease past National League side Maidenhead 4-0 in their FA Cup first-round tie at a packed York Road.
The Millwall loanee scored just before the break with a sweetly-timed strike from 12 yards after being found by an excellent low cross from the left by Ronan Curtis, who was in fine form all afternoon.
Gareth Evans was Portsmouth's other major threat and his beautifully clipped cross on the right byline in the 55th minute found Oli Hawkins, who looped a far-post header beyond Maidenhead goalkeeper Carl Pentney.
The current highest-ranked side in the competition put the result beyond doubt four minutes later as a header across goal from centre-back Jack Whatmough was just behind Hawkins, but Jamal Lowe swept in the loose ball.
Maidenhead had defended with great application up until the first goal, but conceded a fourth seven minutes before full-time.
Lee Brown's free-kick was parried away by Pentney but the rebound was put away by David Wheeler's diving header.
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 6Kilgour
- 24Massey
- 3Steer
- 5Obileye
- 4Odametey
- 8ComleySubstituted forOwusuat 54'minutes
- 16UpwardSubstituted forAkintundeat 45'minutes
- 17CliftonSubstituted forBirdat 67'minutes
- 10Kelly
Substitutes
- 7Rodrigues Alves
- 9Bird
- 11Worsfold
- 12Hamann
- 18Akintunde
- 20Owusu
- 26Mulley
Portsmouth
- 15MacGillivray
- 20ThompsonSubstituted forBurgessat 85'minutes
- 16Whatmough
- 5Clarke
- 3Brown
- 7Naylor
- 32Thompson
- 10LoweSubstituted forWheelerat 63'minutes
- 26EvansSubstituted forPitmanat 64'minutes
- 11Curtis
- 9Hawkins
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 6Burgess
- 8Pitman
- 18Dennis
- 22Wheeler
- 33Close
- 38Haunstrup
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 3,205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away12
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Portsmouth 4.
Attempt missed. Remy Clerima (Maidenhead United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. James Akintunde (Maidenhead United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayo Obileye.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Portsmouth).
James Akintunde (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wheeler (Portsmouth).
Carl Pentney (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brett Pitman.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alan Massey.
Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Christian Burgess.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Christian Burgess replaces Nathan Thompson.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Portsmouth 4. David Wheeler (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Lee Brown (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
David Wheeler (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harold Odametey (Maidenhead United).
Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Whatmough.
Attempt saved. Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Naylor.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Thompson.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan Thompson.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Brown with a cross.
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).
Remy Clerima (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins.
Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brett Pitman.
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rene Steer (Maidenhead United).
Foul by Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth).
Ryan Bird (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryan Bird replaces Adrian Clifton.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Brett Pitman replaces Gareth Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. David Wheeler replaces Jamal Lowe.
Attempt saved. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Clarke with a cross.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Nana Owusu (Maidenhead United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Portsmouth 3. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Whatmough with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Maidenhead United).
Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.