Aston Villa see off struggling Bolton

Aston Villa eased to their second straight home win under new boss Dean Smith with a 2-0 win against Bolton.

Jack Grealish's fourth-minute strike gave Villa the perfect start, but all they could add to it was a second-half header from skipper James Chester.

Villa's victory - only their fifth in 16 Championship games this season - lifts them four places to 13th.

Phil Parkinson's Bolton have now managed just one win in 12 and are winless in their past seven games.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you