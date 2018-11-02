Turkish Super Lig
Galatasaray2Fenerbahçe2

Galatasaray 2-2 Fenerbahce: Three sent off in post-match derby brawl

Galatasaray v Fenerbahce
A mass fight took part in the centre circle at the final whistle

Three players were sent off after the final whistle following a brawl of 30 players and staff as Galatasaray and Fenebahce drew the Istanbul derby.

Galatasaray's Badou Ndiaye, on loan from Stoke, Fenebahce's former Tottenham forward Roberto Soldado and Jailson were all given red cards.

Struggling Fenerbahce had come from 2-0 down to rescue a draw.

The hosts looked in control through Ryan Donk and Martin Linnes before Mathieu Valbuena and Jailson goals.

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 14Linnes
  • 43Kabak
  • 4Aziz
  • 19Bayram
  • 10BelhandaBooked at 90mins
  • 15Donk
  • 17B NdiayeBooked at 90minsSubstituted forPereira Roqueat 88'minutes
  • 21OnyekuruSubstituted forFeghouliat 86'minutes
  • 11GümüsBooked at 61mins
  • 7Mendes RodriguesSubstituted forInanat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Pereira Roque
  • 5Calik
  • 8Inan
  • 9Derdiyok
  • 13Cipe
  • 35Akgün
  • 52Yuksel
  • 88Celik
  • 89Feghouli

Fenerbahçe

  • 35Tekin
  • 4IslaBooked at 66mins
  • 33NeustädterBooked at 23mins
  • 37Skrtel
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 32Marques SiqueiraBooked at 90mins
  • 99ElmasBooked at 33mins
  • 20A Ayew
  • 39BenziaSubstituted forPotukat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 28ValbuenaSubstituted forSoldadoat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22FreySubstituted forReyesat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Köybasi
  • 7Potuk
  • 9Soldado
  • 16Kadioglu
  • 19Ozbayrakli
  • 23Reyes
  • 24Alici
  • 25Özer
  • 53Guveli
  • 54Ersu
Referee:
Firat Aydinus

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamFenerbahçe
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away16

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir106311441021
2Galatasaray116231914520
3Kasimpasa S.K.106132316719
4Besiktas105321913618
5Antalyaspor105231315-217
6Ankaragücü105141210216
7Trabzonspor104331812615
8Yeni Malatyaspor104331310315
9Göztepe S.K.105051212015
10Konyaspor103431514113
11Bursaspor1026288012
12Kayserispor10334911-212
13Alanyaspor10406615-912
14Sivasspor102441217-510
15Fenerbahçe11245915-610
16Çaykur Rizespor101541215-38
17Akhisarspor102261018-88
18BB Erzurumspor10145712-57
View full Turkish Super Lig table

