Napoli 5-1 Empoli: Dries Mertens scores hat-trick in comfortable win

Dries Mertens is the joint-second top scorer in Serie A with seven goals - level with Cristiano Ronaldo

Dries Mertens scored a wonderful hat-trick as Napoli thrashed Empoli to move into second place in Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne slotted home from Kalidou Koulibaly's ball to open the scoring before a brilliant 25-yard Mertens strike.

Francesco Caputo gave Empoli hope but another fine Mertens shot from outside the box put Napoli 3-1 up.

Arkadiusz Milik scored a fourth, before Mertens rounded the goalkeeper to score his third goal in injury time.

Napoli overtake Inter Milan into second place, while Empoli remain in the relegation zone with one win so far.