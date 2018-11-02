Italian Serie A
Napoli5Empoli1

Napoli 5-1 Empoli: Dries Mertens scores hat-trick in comfortable win

Dries Mertens
Dries Mertens is the joint-second top scorer in Serie A with seven goals - level with Cristiano Ronaldo

Dries Mertens scored a wonderful hat-trick as Napoli thrashed Empoli to move into second place in Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne slotted home from Kalidou Koulibaly's ball to open the scoring before a brilliant 25-yard Mertens strike.

Francesco Caputo gave Empoli hope but another fine Mertens shot from outside the box put Napoli 3-1 up.

Arkadiusz Milik scored a fourth, before Mertens rounded the goalkeeper to score his third goal in injury time.

Napoli overtake Inter Milan into second place, while Empoli remain in the relegation zone with one win so far.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 27Karnezis
  • 2Malcuit
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 23Hysaj
  • 8RuizSubstituted forCallejónat 63'minutes
  • 30RogSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 63'minutes
  • 42Diawara
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forMilikat 83'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 11Ounas
  • 17Hamsik
  • 22D'Andrea
  • 25Ospina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Albiol
  • 99Milik

Empoli

  • 1Provedel
  • 2Di LorenzoBooked at 86mins
  • 26Silvestre
  • 22Maietta
  • 13Antonelli
  • 18AcquahSubstituted forZajcat 67'minutes
  • 10BennacerBooked at 42mins
  • 8Traore
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forPasqualat 68'minutes
  • 48UcanSubstituted forLa Guminaat 79'minutes
  • 11Caputo

Substitutes

  • 4Brighi
  • 5Veseli
  • 6Zajc
  • 20La Gumina
  • 21Terracciano
  • 23Pasqual
  • 27Untersee
  • 28Capezzi
  • 29Marcjanik
  • 32Rasmussen
  • 66Mráz
  • 99Fulignati
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home12
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 5, Empoli 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 5, Empoli 1.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 5, Empoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Empoli) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.

Foul by Luca Antonelli (Empoli).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 4, Empoli 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) because of an injury.

Booking

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Luca Antonelli (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luca Antonelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Orestis Karnezis.

Attempt saved. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miha Zajc with a cross.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Antonino La Gumina replaces Salih Ucan.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Empoli) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Allan.

Attempt blocked. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Manuel Pasqual replaces Rade Krunic.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Miha Zajc replaces Afriyie Acquah.

Luca Antonelli (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 3, Empoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Marko Rog.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. José Callejón replaces Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt missed. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd November 2018

  • NapoliNapoli5EmpoliEmpoli1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus109102171428
2Napoli1181224121225
3Inter Milan107121661022
4AC Milan105322014618
5Lazio106041312118
6Fiorentina10433168815
7Sampdoria10433147715
8Roma104331713415
9Sassuolo104331716115
10Torino103521212014
11Genoa104241619-314
12Cagliari10343911-213
13Parma104151014-413
14Atalanta103341712512
15SPAL10406813-512
16Udinese102351015-59
17Bologna10235814-69
18Empoli111371020-106
19Frosinone10127924-155
20Chievo10028826-18-1
View full Italian Serie A table

