Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1.
Paris St-Germain 2-1 Lille: PSG break Spurs record with 12th win
-
Paris St-Germain broke Tottenham's 58-year-old European record as they beat Lille to make it 12 consecutive wins at the start of the Ligue 1 season.
The previous record for a winning start in Europe's top five leagues was Spurs' 11-match run in 1960-61.
Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal with a curled 25-yard effort - his 13th goal in 11 games this season.
Neymar added a second with a deflected shot, with Nicolas Pepe scoring an injury-time consolation penalty.
French champions Paris St-Germain are now 11 points above second-placed Lille at the top of the table.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forN'Sokiat 90+1'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4Kehrer
- 12Meunier
- 11Di María
- 6VerrattiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRabiotat 90+1'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 14BernatBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDiabyat 90+1'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 19Diarra
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 27Diaby
- 34N'Soki
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 17Zeki ÇelikBooked at 56mins
- 6José Fonte
- 5Soumaoro
- 25Ballo-ToureBooked at 1mins
- 23Mendes RibeiroBooked at 46mins
- 8da Silva RochaSubstituted forSoumareat 82'minutes
- 19Pepe
- 12IkoneSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 76'minutes
- 14Bamba
- 7da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forFonteat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jakubech
- 10Fonte
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 20Maia Alencar
- 22Dabila
- 24Soumare
- 26Pied
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille).
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Boubakary Soumare (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Juan Bernat.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Boubakary Soumare (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Boubakary Soumare replaces Xeka.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Mike Maignan (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luiz Araujo (Lille).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Luiz Araujo replaces Jonathan Ikone.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Xeka (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Lille 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rui Fonte (Lille).