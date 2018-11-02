French Ligue 1
PSG2Lille1

Paris St-Germain 2-1 Lille: PSG break Spurs record with 12th win

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is averaging a goal every 67 minutes for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain broke Tottenham's 58-year-old European record as they beat Lille to make it 12 consecutive wins at the start of the Ligue 1 season.

The previous record for a winning start in Europe's top five leagues was Spurs' 11-match run in 1960-61.

Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal with a curled 25-yard effort - his 13th goal in 11 games this season.

Neymar added a second with a deflected shot, with Nicolas Pepe scoring an injury-time consolation penalty.

French champions Paris St-Germain are now 11 points above second-placed Lille at the top of the table.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forN'Sokiat 90+1'minutes
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 4Kehrer
  • 12Meunier
  • 11Di María
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRabiotat 90+1'minutes
  • 23Draxler
  • 14BernatBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDiabyat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 19Diarra
  • 24Nkunku
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 17Zeki ÇelikBooked at 56mins
  • 6José Fonte
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 25Ballo-ToureBooked at 1mins
  • 23Mendes RibeiroBooked at 46mins
  • 8da Silva RochaSubstituted forSoumareat 82'minutes
  • 19Pepe
  • 12IkoneSubstituted forde Araujo Guimarães Netoat 76'minutes
  • 14Bamba
  • 7da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forFonteat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jakubech
  • 10Fonte
  • 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
  • 20Maia Alencar
  • 22Dabila
  • 24Soumare
  • 26Pied
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLille
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille).

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Boubakary Soumare (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 1. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty conceded by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Marquinhos.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Juan Bernat.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Boubakary Soumare (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pepe.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Boubakary Soumare replaces Xeka.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Mike Maignan (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luiz Araujo (Lille).

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Luiz Araujo replaces Jonathan Ikone.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Xeka (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Lille 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rui Fonte (Lille).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd November 2018

  • PSGParis Saint Germain2LilleLille1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1212004173436
2Lille1281321101125
3Montpellier116411771022
4Lyon116231813520
5Marseille116142218419
6Saint-Étienne114521314-117
7Strasbourg114431915416
8Bordeaux114251314-114
9Reims11353710-314
10Nice11425814-614
11Toulouse113441019-913
12Angers113351315-212
13Nantes113351417-312
14Rennes113351317-412
15Caen112541014-411
16Nîmes112541419-511
17Dijon113261217-511
18Amiens113171220-810
19Monaco111461217-57
20Guingamp11146719-127
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you