Paris St-Germain 2-1 Lille: PSG break Spurs record with 12th win

Kylian Mbappe is averaging a goal every 67 minutes for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain broke Tottenham's 58-year-old European record as they beat Lille to make it 12 consecutive wins at the start of the Ligue 1 season.

The previous record for a winning start in Europe's top five leagues was Spurs' 11-match run in 1960-61.

Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal with a curled 25-yard effort - his 13th goal in 11 games this season.

Neymar added a second with a deflected shot, with Nicolas Pepe scoring an injury-time consolation penalty.

French champions Paris St-Germain are now 11 points above second-placed Lille at the top of the table.