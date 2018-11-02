Dolly Menga: Livingston striker eyes top-six Premiership finish

Media playback is not supported on this device Dolly Menga: Livingston striker on ending goal drought and top-six ambition

Five years and over 50 games. A painfully long time for any forward to wait for a first-team goal.

When Dolly Menga slammed home Livingston's winner in a rousing October win over Rangers, it ended a scoring drought that began four years and 11 months earlier.

His previous senior strike came on 2 November 2013 for Belgian side Lierse in a 2-1 victory over Charleroi.

"The goal [against Rangers] was very important for me and for the team, because there has been too much time since I last scored," the Angolan told BBC Scotland.

"Before I had played right winger or left winger and it's different. Then when I came here to Livingston the coach wanted me to play as striker.

"It was my first goal for five years. When I saw the ball coming to my feet and I put it in the goal I am very, very happy. It was a very important goal, it got the win for the team."

'The team is my second family'

Menga has led a nomadic footballing existence. His career began in Belgium with Standard Liege, and the sport took him to Italy, Portugal, Israel and England, where he made eight appearances for League One Blackpool last term.

The 25-year-old joined Livingston in August on a two-year deal, shortly after Gary Holt replaced Kenny Miller as manager, and has helped propel the unfancied Premiership rookies to some sterling early-season results.

As well as seeing off Rangers, they have beaten Hibernian, trounced Dundee and earned a point at league leaders Hearts. Holt's men currently occupy sixth place with 18 points from 10 games - just six shy of the table-topping Tynecastle side, who have played a game more.

"My confidence is very good and I think I will score more goals for Livingston. Maybe 12 or 10 for the season would be good," Menga added.

"The team is my second family because when I go on the pitch we are always together. When you win, lose or draw we are always together. From this you take power, you take energy.

"The league is not finished. The players of Livingston do not say it's finished. Every game [we are] fighting.

"If the team stays with this spirit, I think they don't go down. My ambition is this team staying in the top six."