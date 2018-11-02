Coleraine's Traynor out for the season

Traynor provided the assist for Coleraine's opening goal in their Irish Cup final victory over Cliftonville

Coleraine defender Aaron Traynor has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The Irish Cup holders have confirmed that the 28-year-old left back requires surgery on the injury.

Traynor was named in the NIFWA team of the season following a wonderful 2017-18 campaign in which Coleraine narrowly missed out on the league title.

He joined the Bannsiders at the beginning of last season from Warrenpoint Town.

Coleraine have endured a difficult run of form since former manager Oran Kearney left to join St Mirren in early September.

With just one win in their last seven league games they sit in seventh place, 13 points behind leaders Glenavon.

News of Traynor's injury comes as a further blow to boss Rodney McAree, who is already without striker James McLaughlin and right-back Lyndon Kane.