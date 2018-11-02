Nicklas Bendtner sentenced to 50 days in jail in Denmark for assault

Nicklas Bendtner (left) and his lawyer Anders Nemeth arrive at court in Copenhagen
Ex-Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail in Denmark for assaulting a taxi driver.

The ruling was made by the City Court of Copenhagen, but the Denmark international's solicitor said the 30-year-old has appealed.

He played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2014, scoring 45 goals in 171 games.

Now at Norwegian side Rosenborg, Bendtner missed out on a place in Denmark's squad for the 2018 World Cup because of injury.

Bendtner had loan spells at Sunderland, Birmingham City and Juventus while at Arsenal before making a permanent move to German club Wolfsburg.

He moved back to England to join Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2016 before joining Rosenborg in March 2017.

