St Mirren: Simeon Jackson signs contract extension

Jackson has scored one goal in five appearances for the Saints

Simeon Jackson has signed a contract extension with St Mirren until the end of the season.

The striker joined on a short-term deal until January in September, and has scored one goal in five appearances for the Saints.

"It was definitely an easy decision," the Canadian international said.

"I'm enjoying it here with the boys. It's been great and I'm delighted to be here until the end of the season."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney added that Jackson's experience was "hugely important" for his side.

"It's imperative that we are in a position to create for him because I believe if the chances are in front of him he'll find the back of the net," Kearney said.

"Having players with experience is hugely important and Simeon ticks that box. He's been there and done it, but there's also still a hunger and a desire to do well."