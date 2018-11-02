Kilmarnock's Greg Stewart can solve Scotland striker shortage - Gary Dicker

Greg Stewart curled home an equaliser as Kilmarnock drew with Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday

Greg Stewart can solve Scotland's striker shortage, says the forward's Kilmarnock colleague, Gary Dicker.

The Scots could be without injured Leigh Griffiths and Steven Naismith for December's pivotal Nations League matches against Albania and Israel.

Stewart has scored four goals in eight Killie outings this term and Dicker says he "has got to be in the running".

"He's been playing well and scoring and Scotland don't have a lot of guys doing that at the minute," Dicker added.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he did get a call-up to the national team with the way he's been performing."

Steve Clarke's side sit third in the Scottish Premiership after the 28-year-old netted an equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Rangers on Saturday.

Former Dundee and Aberdeen forward Stewart is on loan from Birmingham City and Irish midfielder Dicker suggests "coming to a club like this was the best thing for him".

"It's quite easy to fit in and get involved straight away," he said. "That's helped him settle in a bit quicker.

"We're playing to his strengths right now and you can see that from his performances so far, which have been great."

Stewart will not be available for Sunday's visit of his former side, Aberdeen, after being banned for two matches for allegedly aiming an off-the-ball head butt at Hamilton Accies' Scott Martin last weekend.

Clarke, handed a suspended two-game touchline ban last week after heavily criticising the Scottish FA's disciplinary protocols, described the process as "confusing because it's inconsistent and that's all I've got to say".

Stewart's punishment leaves the Killie boss with "a bit of a mess" as fellow striker Eamonn Brophy is an injury doubt for the Dons encounter.

"We've got lots of injuries, lots of knocks, lots of niggles," Clarke said. "So two days before the game it's difficult to say how many will be fit."