Ravel Morrison: Ostersunds FK make enquiries about Lazio midfielder

Morrison has made just four Serie A appearances in three years at Lazio

Swedish top-flight club Ostersunds FK have made enquiries about Lazio's former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison.

Morrison, who is contracted until June 2019 with the Serie A side, spent last season on loan at Mexican club Atlas.

The 25-year-old, capped by England at several youth levels, has not played for Lazio this season.

Ostersund, managed by Englishman Ian Burchnall, have been in touch with the player's agent.

Described by former United manager as possessing "as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed", Morrison was in the same FA Youth Cup-winning side as Paul Pogba in 2011.

He made his first-team debut for United as an 18-year-old in October of that year, but his career has been blighted by a series of off-field controversies.

After leaving Old Trafford in 2012, he played for the Hammers, Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff before joining Lazio in July 2015.