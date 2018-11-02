David Sharpe: Wigan Athletic chairman to leave club once takeover is completed

David Sharpe (right) took over as Wigan Athletic chairman from his grandfather Dave Whelan (left) in 2015

David Sharpe is to step down as chairman of Championship club Wigan Athletic once a takeover is completed.

The Whelan family are due to transition their controlling stake of the club to Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation next week.

"It's been an honour to be chairman," Sharpe said in an open letter.

"I was born a Wigan Athletic fan, I grew up as a Wigan Athletic fan, I ran the club as a Wigan Athletic fan and I will proudly always be a fan."

The Latics were bottom of the fourth tier when Sharpe's grandfather Dave Whelan bought them in 1995, but they won three promotions in 10 years to reach the Premier League.

They spent eight successive seasons in the top flight between 2005 and 2013 and lifted their first major trophy, the FA Cup, three days before being relegated.

Whelan, now 81, stepped down as chairman in 2015, leaving Sharpe in charge of the club.

"I will make myself available to ensure a seamless transition and of course my resignation is subject to completion," Sharpe continued.

"I am sure you can all appreciate there is always a point in time to move on and this is it."