Paul Pogba: Man United midfielder 'feels at home at both Juventus and Old Trafford'

Paul Pogba says he feels "very much at home" at both Juventus and Manchester United as the midfielder prepares for Wednesday's Champions League match in Turin.

The 25-year-old France international rejoined United from Juventus in August 2016 for a then world record £89m.

He told Uefa.com that the Group H tie would be "a tough and very emotional game, especially for me".

"To go back and play there will be a very good moment," Pogba added.

"There's a lot of emotion involved. It's there that I developed as a player and so I have huge respect for the club.

"I also see it as being my stadium - I know I'm at home when I'm at Old Trafford, but I also feel very much at home when I return to Juve.

Pogba made 178 appearances for Juventus, scoring 34 goals, and helped the club reach the 2015 Champions League final before moving to Manchester.

He faced his old club during their visit to Old Trafford in October, which Juventus won 1-0.

Pogba said he kept in contact with many of his former team-mates, including compatriot Blaise Matuidi.

"I also still speak to [Juan] Cuadrado and [Paulo] Dybala. I sometimes get an update from [Leonardo] Bonucci too," he continued.

"We speak on a very regular basis as we had a really good group - we felt like a family."

Pogba, who's relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho is much discussed, said he returned to the Premier League side with more maturity.

"I grew up with my team-mates and we've all been reunited again in the first team, so it's a beautiful story," he added.