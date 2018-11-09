Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 9 November

Llandudno 2-4 Bala Town: Colin Caton's Bala moved level on points with New Saints with victory at Maesdu Park. Steve Tames gave Bala a first half lead but Llandudno's new signing, ex-Blackpool and Leicester City striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher, brought them level. Tames restored Bala's lead before Henry Jones and Chris Venables sealed the win. Taylor-Fletcher scored his second with a minute remaining but Llandudno have now gone eight games without a win and remain in the bottom two.

The New Saints 0-1 Caernarfon Town: Champions New Saints suffered their second successive defeat - their fourth of the campaign - as Caernarfon Town struck late at Park Hall. Nathan Craig scored the only goal from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining with Saints' Ben Cabango sent-off for committing the foul on Noah Edwards. Saints remain third while Caernarfon are seventh after ending a winless run of six games.

Saturday, 10 November

Carmarthen Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Carmarthen moved out of the bottom two after last Saturday's 4-3 win over Caernarfon and are a pint behind ninth placed Cefn Druids, who will be hoping to complete the league double after a 4-0 win at The Rock in September.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Barry Town; 14:30 GMT: Last weekend's games saw Connah's Quay go top with Barry moving up to second with only Nomads far superior goal difference separating the two sides. Barry, who have won their last four league games, beat Andy Morrison's side 2-0 in September.

Newtown v Llanelli Town; 14:30 GMT: Llanelli remain bottom of the table after last Saturday's 6-0 loss at Connah's Quay, their fourth consecutive defeat and were beaten at home by Newtown earlier in the season. The Robins are unbeaten in their last three games but needed a last minute Luke Boundford to rescue a point at Cefn Druids last Friday.

Sunday, 11 November

Aberystwyth players celebrate Lee Jenkins' winning goal against New Saints

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Aberystwyth will be looking to avenge a 4-1 home defeat by The Students in August's reverse fixture. Their win over New Saints was their third consecutive victory and has seen them progress up the table and move above Cardiff Met, who have not won in their last three games.

The Buildbase FA Trophy Second Qualifying Round

Saturday, 10 November: Lewes v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 10 November: Droylsden v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 11 November

Abergavenny Women v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City FC Women v Caernarfon Town Women; 14:00 GMT