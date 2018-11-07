Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Hibernian
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts128221912726
2Celtic118122762125
3Rangers1163225101521
4Kilmarnock126331812621
5St Johnstone126241218-620
6Hibernian1153321111018
7Aberdeen115331510518
8Livingston11533127518
9Motherwell113261115-411
10Hamilton12318924-1510
11St Mirren121110525-204
12Dundee121011529-243
View full Scottish Premiership table

