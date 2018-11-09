Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Sheffield United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Cameron Dawson penalty save earns Owls draw
Cameron Dawson saved a first-half penalty to earn Sheffield Wednesday a point from a goalless draw in a frenetic derby at Sheffield United.
The 23-year-old Owls keeper dived to his left to brilliantly turn David McGoldrick's 15th-minute spot-kick around the post.
Dawson had earlier superbly tipped a 30-yard shot from John Fleck behind, and kept out further efforts from McGoldrick and Mark Duffy as Wednesday defended resolutely to withstand wave after wave of pressure from the Blades.
And, in stoppage time at the end of the game, Blades captain Billy Sharp flashed a header wide from a corner while Oliver Norwood saw a free-kick pushed away by Dawson with the last kick of the game.
Wednesday, who arrived at Bramall Lane on the back of four successive defeats, registered only one effort on target when substitute Marco Matias dribbled a shot through to home keeper Dean Henderson.
But Morgan Fox, who conceded the hosts' penalty when he brought down Duffy, missed their best chance when he shot well over the bar from five yards following a corner.
In being held to a draw, Chris Wilder's United missed the chance to go back to the top of the table on a night when they dominated possession and territory throughout, but were unable to fashion a clear-cut chance in open play.
The Owls, meanwhile, eased the pressure on their boss Jos Luhukay, whose tenure began with a goalless Steel City derby draw in January, by keeping their first clean sheet of the season.
It was in no small part down to Dawson, whose penalty save was his second in consecutive weeks after keeping out Mario Vrancic's effort in last weekend's 4-0 home defeat by Norwich.
That loss prompted some Owls fans to call for the return of the experienced Keiren Westwood in goal, but they were singing the name of the Wednesday academy graduate when he denied McGoldrick, who had scored all three of his previous penalties this season, to ensure a share of the derby spoils.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I thought we were outstanding. We had a plan, we stuck to that plan and we totally dominated a team that is full of big names.
"We just looked for that little break, whether it was the penalty, or a bit of magic around the edge of the box, but we couldn't quite find it.
"I'm not walking away tonight feeling any disappointment about how my team has played and I would rather be in our changing room with the way that we played, the plan we've got and the way we moved the ball around the pitch than the opposition's.
"I thought their goalkeeper was outstanding all night and their best player by a country mile."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 21Duffy
- 17McGoldrickSubstituted forClarkeat 75'minutes
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 9Clarke
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 22Johnson
- 25Moore
- 39Washington
Sheff Wed
- 25Dawson
- 15Lees
- 34HectorBooked at 89mins
- 12Thorniley
- 8Pelupessy
- 24BakerBooked at 86mins
- 10BannanBooked at 71mins
- 42PenneySubstituted forMatiasat 79'minutes
- 6Fox
- 20Reach
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 2Palmer
- 7Onomah
- 17Nuhiu
- 18Lucas João
- 19Matias
- 28Wildsmith
- 36Pudil
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 30,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.
Attempt saved. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Reach with a headed pass.
Booking
Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Booking
Ashley Baker (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Basham (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Marco Matias replaces Matt Penney.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces David McGoldrick.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ashley Baker.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.
Booking
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Baker (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Basham.