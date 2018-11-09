Haringey Borough 0-1 AFC Wimbledon: League One side score last-minute winner

Media playback is not supported on this device Haringey Borough 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

League One AFC Wimbledon avoided an FA Cup first-round upset as a last-minute deflected goal gave them victory at non-league Haringey Borough.

In a match shown live on BBC TV, the visitors secured the win when Mitchell Pinnock's shot hit David Olufemi and beat goalkeeper Valery Pajetat.

Pajetat had produced a number of fine saves to keep his team in the match.

But Haringey, 18th in the Isthmian League Premier Division, were unable to score late on to force a replay.

"I'm so proud of everyone... unbelievable... wow," Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou told BBC Two.

"We were under the cosh for a lot of the game but I thought they scored against the run of play. They have the privilege of training four or five times a week.

"Our bunch of players are great. Our fans are fantastic. Two years ago we had 40 supporters. Nine years ago we had two fans, and one died. I'm going to give all my players a hug and a kiss - they are all fantastic."

Defeat was cruel on the hosts, but a five-match run in the competition has earned them more than £150,000 and secured their future.

Haringey Borough defender Mark Kirby, who works as a school teacher, shows his disappointment at his side's late loss

In front of an expected club record attendance of more than 2,500, the north London side thought they had won a first-half penalty when Charley Barker went to ground under a challenge from Tom Soares, but the referee waved away their protests.

Haringey's Joe Staunton had the ball in the net in the second half but the goal was ruled out as he was offside.

But the Dons had the better chances - Pinnock's free-kick hitting the top of the bar, Ben Purrington having a shot well saved by Pajetat, and Joe Pigott heading narrowly off target before Pinnock's late winner.

Before the game, Dons boss Neal Ardley said he expected to be sacked if his side lost against a side 89 places below them in the football pyramid.

"You come into these games on a hiding to nothing," he said after the match. "People expect you to put four or five past them and it took that stroke of luck to get that win.

"People said to me you should beat them, but you knew they would have 30% more in the cup and these conditions. Our boys knew we couldn't lose as they would get battered if they did."