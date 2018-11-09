Match ends, Haringey Borough 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Haringey Borough 0-1 AFC Wimbledon: League One side score last-minute winner
-
- From the section FA Cup
League One AFC Wimbledon avoided an FA Cup first-round upset as a last-minute deflected goal gave them victory at non-league Haringey Borough.
In a match shown live on BBC TV, the visitors secured the win when Mitchell Pinnock's shot hit David Olufemi and beat goalkeeper Valery Pajetat.
Pajetat had produced a number of fine saves to keep his team in the match.
But Haringey, 18th in the Isthmian League Premier Division, were unable to score late on to force a replay.
"I'm so proud of everyone... unbelievable... wow," Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou told BBC Two.
"We were under the cosh for a lot of the game but I thought they scored against the run of play. They have the privilege of training four or five times a week.
"Our bunch of players are great. Our fans are fantastic. Two years ago we had 40 supporters. Nine years ago we had two fans, and one died. I'm going to give all my players a hug and a kiss - they are all fantastic."
Defeat was cruel on the hosts, but a five-match run in the competition has earned them more than £150,000 and secured their future.
In front of an expected club record attendance of more than 2,500, the north London side thought they had won a first-half penalty when Charley Barker went to ground under a challenge from Tom Soares, but the referee waved away their protests.
Haringey's Joe Staunton had the ball in the net in the second half but the goal was ruled out as he was offside.
But the Dons had the better chances - Pinnock's free-kick hitting the top of the bar, Ben Purrington having a shot well saved by Pajetat, and Joe Pigott heading narrowly off target before Pinnock's late winner.
Before the game, Dons boss Neal Ardley said he expected to be sacked if his side lost against a side 89 places below them in the football pyramid.
"You come into these games on a hiding to nothing," he said after the match. "People expect you to put four or five past them and it took that stroke of luck to get that win.
"People said to me you should beat them, but you knew they would have 30% more in the cup and these conditions. Our boys knew we couldn't lose as they would get battered if they did."
Line-ups
Haringey Borough
- 1Pajetat
- 2OlufemiBooked at 54mins
- 4Richards
- 5Kirby
- 3O'Donoghue
- 18StoneSubstituted forRoweat 86'minutes
- 17Staunton
- 12BarkerSubstituted forMcDonaldat 76'minutes
- 8ArestiSubstituted forDjessi-Sambuat 53'minutes
- 10Nouble
- 20Ademiluyi
Substitutes
- 6Mitchell
- 7McKenzie
- 11McDonald
- 13Byfield
- 14Djessi-Sambu
- 15Rowe
- 19Edwards
Wimbledon
- 24McDonnell
- 20Sibbick
- 6Thomas
- 4Oshilaja
- 3Purrington
- 7WagstaffSubstituted forJervisat 68'minutes
- 8HartiganSubstituted forWordsworthat 59'minutes
- 19Soares
- 11Pinnock
- 39Pigott
- 9Appiah
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Watson
- 10Jervis
- 12Garratt
- 14Trotter
- 32Burey
- 40Wordsworth
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 2,710
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Haringey Borough 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Ademiluyi (Haringey Borough).
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Joel Nouble (Haringey Borough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Haringey Borough 0, AFC Wimbledon 1. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jorge Djessi-Sambu.
Substitution
Substitution, Haringey Borough. Coby Rowe replaces Lionel Stone.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Valery Pajetat.
Attempt saved. Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Pigott.
Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Djessi-Sambu (Haringey Borough).
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Mark Kirby (Haringey Borough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Soares.
Attempt missed. Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Haringey Borough. Anthony McDonald replaces Charley Barker.
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Joe Pigott tries a through ball, but Mitchell Pinnock is caught offside.
Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rakim Richards (Haringey Borough).
Offside, Haringey Borough. Michael Ademiluyi tries a through ball, but Joseph Staunton is caught offside.
Foul by Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon).
Joel Nouble (Haringey Borough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kwesi Appiah.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jake Jervis replaces Scott Wagstaff.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
Mark Kirby (Haringey Borough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lionel Stone (Haringey Borough).
Corner, Haringey Borough. Conceded by Ben Purrington.
Foul by Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon).
Michael Ademiluyi (Haringey Borough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Anthony Hartigan.
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Djessi-Sambu (Haringey Borough).
Attempt missed. Joseph Staunton (Haringey Borough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.