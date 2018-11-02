Quiz: Name the Premier League title winners who missed medal cut-off
Rayo Vallecano wingers Bebe and Gael Kakuta could come up against Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga.
Both players featured in Premier League title-winning seasons - although without making enough appearances to earn a medal.
Kakuta played once in the league for champions Chelsea in 2009-10, with Bebe featuring twice the next season for United.
Can you name the 15 other players to feature fewer than 10 times (the cut-off to automatically get a medal at the time) for the champions in those seasons?
To make it a bit easier, we will give you the initials and position of each player.
Can you name the players to make fewer than 10 PL appearances in these title winning seasons?
