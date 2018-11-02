Quiz: Name the Premier League title winners who missed medal cut-off

Bebe and Gael Kakuta got their photos with the Premier League trophy after appearing twice and once respectively. Kakuta also got to pose with the FA Cup despite not making the final squad.

Rayo Vallecano wingers Bebe and Gael Kakuta could come up against Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga.

Both players featured in Premier League title-winning seasons - although without making enough appearances to earn a medal.

Kakuta played once in the league for champions Chelsea in 2009-10, with Bebe featuring twice the next season for United.

Can you name the 15 other players to feature fewer than 10 times (the cut-off to automatically get a medal at the time) for the champions in those seasons?

To make it a bit easier, we will give you the initials and position of each player.