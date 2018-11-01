Nottingham Forest: Iran international Karim Ansarifard close to completing Reds deal

Karim Ansarifard last goal came at the World Cup against Portugal in June

Nottingham Forest are edging closer to signing Iran striker Karim Ansarifard after delays obtaining a work permit.

The 28-year-old is set to join as a free agent.

He has been without a club since being released by Olympiakos - the Greek club owned by Forest majority shareholder Evangelos Marinakis - in August.

Asked if a deal was close, Forest boss Aitor Karanka said: "I know the club is doing well. If one day we can announce something I'll be really happy."

Ansarifard scored 17 goals in 26 league appearances for Olympiakos last season and featured against Burnley in the Europa League earlier this term.

He has scored 18 goals in 68 international appearances for Iran, including the equaliser against European champions Portugal at last summer's World Cup.