Greg Stewart: Kilmarnock forward found guilty of head butt

Greg Stewart and Darian MacKinnon have both been cited by the SFA

Forward Greg Stewart will miss Kilmarnock's next two matches after being found guilty of head butting Hamilton Academical's Scott Martin.

Stewart, 28, motioned his head towards Martin in the Scottish Premiership draw between the sides last Saturday.

The on-loan Birmingham City player contested the charge, but was found guilty of violent conduct on Thursday by a Scottish FA judicial panel.

Stewart will miss Sunday's visit of Aberdeen, then the trip to face Hearts.

The forward scored Kilmarnock's goal in their 1-1 with Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.