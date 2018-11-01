John Askey: Shrewsbury Town 'need a result' at Wimbledon, says League One club's boss

John Askey's Shrewsbury have won just three of his 16 league games in charge

Shrewsbury boss John Askey says getting 'a result' at Wimbledon on Saturday may determine whether he stays in a job.

After last season's promotion near miss and the subsequent defection of Paul Hurst to Championship side Ipswich Town, Shrewsbury have struggled since Askey came in as his replacement.

Following Hurst's sacking at Ipswich after 15 games in charge, Askey admits that he is under threat too.

"You keep fighting to the bitter end," he told BBC Shropshire.

"Hopefully the players will be doing that, keep supporting me and we'll look back in a few months' time and think 'what was the problem?'

"But, if we [go] to Wimbledon and [don't] get a result then I know what to expect.

"I'm working hard. I'm doing the best I can do, but sometimes it takes time."

'I won't be throwing in the towel'

Aside from a brief spell as caretaker boss, Askey first became manager at his previous club Macclesfield Town in 2013, when he was promoted from his role as youth team boss to be appointed ahead of five other candidates, including former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler.

It took him five years to deliver the Silkmen's dream of a return to the Football League.

"It took five years to get it right," he said. "But you've got to show you're improving and getting better. That's what we've got to show on the pitch.

"If we don't improve then you know what to expect as a manager, but I can assure you I won't be throwing the towel in.

"You don't stay in football as long as I've done by not being determined and knowing what you're doing."

Local media reports have already started speculating that Askey's position is under threat - and that the Town board have met to chew over the prospect of a sixth manager in less than five years.

Asked whether he had been given any final warning by the club, Askey added: "No, but I'm not stupid."

Shrewsbury have won just three times in 16 League One matches so far, albeit two of those victories came during October. They sit 19th in the table, a point clear of the drop zone and four clear of 23rd-placed Wimbledon, who have lost their last five games.

