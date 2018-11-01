Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal tells Hibs fan: 'You punched me in the face'

Zdenek Zlamal falls to the turf after trying to recover the ball

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal says he "feels sorry" for the supporter he claims "punched him in the face".

The 32-year-old was involved in an altercation with a Hibernian supporter as he retrieved the ball during Wednesday's fiery Edinburgh derby.

Footage appears to show Zlamal being struck, with Hibs boss Neil Lennon later hit by a coin on the touchline.

"Everybody knows, who the losers are... you punched me in the face," he tweeted.

"I was ok - no big deal, but feel sorry for your personal tragedies that force you to behave like this.

"Our kids are watching the games and I'm sure they can recognize their real heroes."

Police confirmed investigations into both incidents were continuing, with one man charged with assault after an assistant referee was attacked.

Five people were arrested at the match at Tynecastle, which ended in a goalless draw.