Irish Premiership: Ballymena want to emulate Glenavon - Jeffrey

Ballymena striker Cathair Friel shields the ball from Glenavon's James Singleton

Danske Bank Premiership - Ballymena Utd v Glenavon Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Friday, 2 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC2 NI and the BBC Sport website. Text commentary on both Friday night games also on the BBC Sport website

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has praised Premiership table-toppers Glenavon ahead of Friday night's meeting at the Showgrounds.

Glenavon have not lost in the league since the opening day while United have picked up 10 points from their last four games to lie third.

"They are reaping the rewards of many years of hard work and Gary (Hamilton) is doing a fabulous job," said Jeffrey.

"This is going to be a really tough match for us."

The Lurgan Blues have enjoyed two Irish Cup triumphs and established themselves as a leading Premiership side since Hamilton was appointed player-manager in 2011.

"Glenavon are a team we are looking to emulate," added Jeffrey.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Glenavon go top after late Newry show

"I've had many conversations with Gary about when Glenavon were always fighting relegation and then slowly and incrementally made progress.

"It's a bit like Coleraine and what they have done and also Crusaders.

"It's going to be a challenge for us on Friday night as we are much further behind the likes of Glenavon."

Ballymena will be without defender Kofi Balmer because of an ankle injury but there could be a return to action for Reece Glendinning, Jonathan McMurray, Jude Winchester and Stephen McAlorum.

Glenavon sit one point clear of Linfield at the top of the table and they also have a game in hand on the Blues.

"Ballymena had a really good win against Crusaders last Saturday so we know it's going to be a difficult game," said Hamilton.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Ballymena up to third after Crues hammering

"We have to continue to show the same attitude, discipline, desire and hunger to win games to get anything out of any matches in the league and this night will be no different."

Friday night's other game sees struggling Newry City, who are 11th after losing their last four Premiership fixtures, host champions Crusaders.

The Crues won three games in a row before losing their last two matches to slip down to fifth.