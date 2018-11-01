Ann Budge appeals to fans after Neil Lennon is hit in Hearts v Hibs derby

Media playback is not supported on this device Hibs boss Neil Lennon struck by object at Tynecastle

Hearts owner Ann Budge has called on supporters to expose those responsible for the "disappointing" scenes during Wednesday's Edinburgh derby.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin in the aftermath of Hearts injury-time winner being disallowed.

Tynecastle goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was also hit by a fan, along with officials being targeted.

"It's a terrific disappointment," Budge told BBC Radio 4.

"The only thing we can do is retrospective and that is using the CCTV to identify the individuals and asking our supporters, and this happened last night which is good, to speak up if they see something of this nature happening.

"The majority of supporters don't want these things to happen, and we need to encourage them to help us identify the individuals who are doing it."

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating both incidents involving Lennon and Zlamal, while a man has been arrested and charged for an assault involving an assistant referee.

A total of five arrests have been made.

Budge, who took over at the Edinburgh club in 2014, has called for those involved in the flashpoints to be given lifetime bans from football.

"We don't want people who do that sort of thing involved in football," she said.

"It brings the whole game into disrepute and a lot of us are working very, very hard to try and improve the situation at football and make it an experience that families can enjoy.

"We really have to do everything we can to ensure this doesn't happen."

She added: "While coin throwing incidents are awful, the other things I feel very strongly about are the pyrotechnics. The number of flares that went off last night was also incredibly disappointing. So I won't be surprised if the authorities take some action.

"From my own point of view, we will be doing everything in our power to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate action."