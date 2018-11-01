Scottish Gossip:

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says he wants to meet the fan face-to-face who struck him with a coin in the Edinburgh derby (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard says he can't keep protecting his Rangers players after their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock (The Herald)

Ally McCoist says "there's something not right with Leigh Griffiths" following his absence from the Celtic team and his conduct on social media (The Sun)

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon has been told he will be given funds to overhaul his struggling squad (Daily Record print edition)

Scotland striker Johnny Russell says he is in the form of his life as he lives the American Dream at Kansas City (Daily Record print edition)

Brendan Rodgers celebrated his 100th win of his Celtic tenure by beating Dundee but insists that mark should have been reached before now (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Boxer Josh Taylor believes he will never lose at Glasgow's Hydro arena as he prepares to take on Ryan Martin on Saturday (The Sun print edition)