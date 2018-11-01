Luca Sangalli: Real Sociedad midfielder suffers mild stroke

Sangalli scored against Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby last month

Real Sociedad midfielder Luca Sangalli is in hospital after suffering a mild stroke, the Spanish club have said.

The 23-year-old suffered the stroke on Wednesday morning and is being monitored in the stroke unit of the Hospital Universitario Donostia.

Sangalli made his senior debut for his hometown club in August and scored his first goal against Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby in October.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off.

Sangalli has played six games this season, most recently on 27 October in a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.