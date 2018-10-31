Match ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.
Serie A: AC Milan beat Genoa to move up to fourth
AC Milan moved up to fourth in Serie A courtesy of captain Alessio Romagnoli's injury-time winner against Genoa.
Manager Gennaro Gattuso had said after last week's 2-1 Europa League home defeat by Real Betis that the future of his job was "under discussion".
But the 18-time league champions backed up Sunday's 3-2 win over Sampdoria by collecting another three points.
Suso had put Milan ahead, but Romagnoli scored an own goal, before making amends at the other end late on.
Milan, though, are 10 points adrift of unbeaten leaders Juventus after 10 games.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68RodríguezBooked at 83mins
- 8Fernández Saez
- 79KessiéBooked at 50mins
- 14Bakayoko
- 93LaxaltSubstituted forAbateat 63'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 83'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 63Cutrone
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 12Conti
- 16Bertolacci
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 25Reina
- 56Simic
- 77Halilovic
- 90Donnarumma
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 14Biraschi
- 3Günter
- 4CriscitoBooked at 43mins
- 22Lazovic
- 8Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forPinto Velosoat 67'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 15MazzitelliSubstituted forOmeongaat 78'minutes
- 24Bessa
- 87Zukanovic
- 11Kouamé
- 9PiatekSubstituted forPandevat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5López
- 10Lapadula
- 18Rolón
- 19Pandev
- 23Russo
- 25Vodisek
- 26Dalmonte
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 40Omeonga
- 44Pinto Veloso
- 45Picanco Medeiros
- 88Hiljemark
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan).
Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Kouamé (Genoa).
Goal!
Goal! Milan 2, Genoa 1. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Darko Lazovic.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ignazio Abate.
Attempt saved. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Krzysztof Piatek.
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).
Booking
Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Darko Lazovic (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Booking
Miguel Veloso (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Stephane Omeonga replaces Luca Mazzitelli.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso.
Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.
Foul by Mateo Musacchio (Milan).
Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ionut Radu.