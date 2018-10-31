Italian Serie A
AC Milan2Genoa1

Serie A: AC Milan beat Genoa to move up to fourth

Alessio Romagnoli
Romagnoli was appointed AC Milan captain in the summer after Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus

AC Milan moved up to fourth in Serie A courtesy of captain Alessio Romagnoli's injury-time winner against Genoa.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso had said after last week's 2-1 Europa League home defeat by Real Betis that the future of his job was "under discussion".

But the 18-time league champions backed up Sunday's 3-2 win over Sampdoria by collecting another three points.

Suso had put Milan ahead, but Romagnoli scored an own goal, before making amends at the other end late on.

Milan, though, are 10 points adrift of unbeaten leaders Juventus after 10 games.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68RodríguezBooked at 83mins
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 79KessiéBooked at 50mins
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 93LaxaltSubstituted forAbateat 63'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 83'minutes
  • 9Higuaín
  • 63Cutrone

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Borini
  • 12Conti
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 17Zapata
  • 20Abate
  • 25Reina
  • 56Simic
  • 77Halilovic
  • 90Donnarumma

Genoa

  • 97Radu
  • 14Biraschi
  • 3Günter
  • 4CriscitoBooked at 43mins
  • 22Lazovic
  • 8Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forPinto Velosoat 67'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 15MazzitelliSubstituted forOmeongaat 78'minutes
  • 24Bessa
  • 87Zukanovic
  • 11Kouamé
  • 9PiatekSubstituted forPandevat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5López
  • 10Lapadula
  • 18Rolón
  • 19Pandev
  • 23Russo
  • 25Vodisek
  • 26Dalmonte
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 40Omeonga
  • 44Pinto Veloso
  • 45Picanco Medeiros
  • 88Hiljemark
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home28
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan).

Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Kouamé (Genoa).

Goal!

Goal! Milan 2, Genoa 1. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Darko Lazovic.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ignazio Abate.

Attempt saved. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Krzysztof Piatek.

Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Genoa).

Booking

Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).

Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Attempt saved. Darko Lazovic (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.

Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

Booking

Miguel Veloso (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Stephane Omeonga replaces Luca Mazzitelli.

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso.

Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.

Foul by Mateo Musacchio (Milan).

Christian Kouamé (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

