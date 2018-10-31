German DFB Cup
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Union Berlin: Marco Reus' 120th-minute penalty puts Dortmund through

Marco Reus
Marco Reus scored his 8th goal of the campaign to help Borusssia Dortmund scrape past Union Berlin in the DFB Cup

Marco Reus scored a 120th-minute penalty as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund scraped past second-tier Union Berlin in the German Cup.

United States winger Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the hosts.

But ex-Queens Park Rangers forward Sebastian Polter twice levelled for the visitors, either side of Maximilian Philipp scoring Dortmund's second of the night, to force extra time.

But Germany winger Reus scored from the spot after a foul on Pulisic.

Elsewhere, second division outfit Holstein Kiel sprang a surprise by coming back to knock-out top-flight side SC Frieburg 2-1.

Schalke went through 6-5 on penalties after being held 1-1 at second-tier FC Koln, and Germany forward Timo Werner scored twice as RB Leipzig eased past Manchester City's Champions League Group F opponents Hoffenheim.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 5HakimiBooked at 61mins
  • 36Toprak
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4DialloSubstituted forGuerreiroat 14'minutes
  • 33Weigl
  • 19DahoudSubstituted forWitselat 86'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 22Pulisic
  • 23KagawaSubstituted forReusat 78'minutes
  • 27WolfSubstituted forSanchoat 90'minutes
  • 20Philipp

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Alcácer
  • 11Reus
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 28Witsel
  • 34Bruun Larsen

1. FC Union Berlin

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 28TrimmelBooked at 115mins
  • 5FriedrichBooked at 118mins
  • 19HübnerBooked at 120mins
  • 25LenzSubstituted forReichelat 105'minutes
  • 24Schmiedebach
  • 21Prömel
  • 7HartelSubstituted forHedlundat 75'minutes
  • 32Zulj
  • 18RedondoSubstituted forAbdullahiat 61'minutes
  • 10AnderssonSubstituted forPolterat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Polter
  • 11Gogia
  • 12Busk
  • 14Reichel
  • 17Hedlund
  • 20Abdullahi
  • 29Parensen
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
72,732

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway Team1. FC Union Berlin
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home23
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away24

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 31st October 2018

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund31. FC Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2
  • Köln1. FC Köln1SchalkeFC Schalke 041
    FC Schalke 04 win 6-5 on penalties
  • FC Hansa RostockFC Hansa Rostock2Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg2
    1. FC Nuremberg win 4-2 on penalties
  • SC Weiche Flensburg 08SC Weiche Flensburg 081Werder BremenWerder Bremen5
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen5
  • DSC Arminia BielefeldDSC Arminia Bielefeld0MSV DuisburgMSV Duisburg3
  • Holstein KielHolstein Kiel2FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0

