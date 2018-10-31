Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Union Berlin: Marco Reus' 120th-minute penalty puts Dortmund through
Marco Reus scored a 120th-minute penalty as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund scraped past second-tier Union Berlin in the German Cup.
United States winger Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the hosts.
But ex-Queens Park Rangers forward Sebastian Polter twice levelled for the visitors, either side of Maximilian Philipp scoring Dortmund's second of the night, to force extra time.
But Germany winger Reus scored from the spot after a foul on Pulisic.
Elsewhere, second division outfit Holstein Kiel sprang a surprise by coming back to knock-out top-flight side SC Frieburg 2-1.
Schalke went through 6-5 on penalties after being held 1-1 at second-tier FC Koln, and Germany forward Timo Werner scored twice as RB Leipzig eased past Manchester City's Champions League Group F opponents Hoffenheim.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 5HakimiBooked at 61mins
- 36Toprak
- 2Zagadou
- 4DialloSubstituted forGuerreiroat 14'minutes
- 33Weigl
- 19DahoudSubstituted forWitselat 86'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 22Pulisic
- 23KagawaSubstituted forReusat 78'minutes
- 27WolfSubstituted forSanchoat 90'minutes
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 7Sancho
- 9Alcácer
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 28Witsel
- 34Bruun Larsen
1. FC Union Berlin
- 1Gikiewicz
- 28TrimmelBooked at 115mins
- 5FriedrichBooked at 118mins
- 19HübnerBooked at 120mins
- 25LenzSubstituted forReichelat 105'minutes
- 24Schmiedebach
- 21Prömel
- 7HartelSubstituted forHedlundat 75'minutes
- 32Zulj
- 18RedondoSubstituted forAbdullahiat 61'minutes
- 10AnderssonSubstituted forPolterat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Polter
- 11Gogia
- 12Busk
- 14Reichel
- 17Hedlund
- 20Abdullahi
- 29Parensen
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 72,732
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away24