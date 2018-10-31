Hearts 0-0 Hibs: Neil Lennon 'furious' over coin attack in Edinburgh derby

Lennon received attention by the side of the pitch after being struck by a coin

"Furious" Hibs manager Neil Lennon called for the supporter who hit him with a coin during a stormy goalless Edinburgh derby to be "singled out".

Lennon said he was struck "on the jaw" moments after Hearts had a potential stoppage-time winner disallowed.

Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal was also "punched" by a fan while both assistant referees, Frank Connor and David McGeachie, were struck by objects.

"It's unsavoury to say the least. It's unacceptable," Lennon said.

"People will say I was winding the crowd up; I wasn't. I was just giving a bit back for the abuse I was taking for 90 minutes."

Hearts counterpart Craig Levein said it was "ridiculous" Lennon and Zlamal were subjected to such attacks.

"There's no place for that," Levein said. "Bobby got punched [by a supporter] at one end and Neil has been hit by some idiot with a coin.

"I got a fright when I saw Lenny on the ground. I hope they catch whoever it was that threw it. They need to be dealt with."

Police have already spoken to Lennon about the incident, and also plan to speak to Zlamal.

Lennon turned round towards the celebrating Hearts fans after the goal was disallowed but he dismissed any suggestion he had done anything wrong.

"It was really light-hearted the whole game, there was no malice, a bit of banter between me and a couple of fans," he said. "Obviously there was some heavy stuff as well but nothing over the top.

"People say 'Neil Lennon brings it on himself, he deserves to get hit by a coin' or whatever. I am not having this. I have had it here before, a guy coming on to the pitch trying to attack me. It is just not on.

"The guy must have a few quid because it was a pound coin. I am looking forward to him getting singled out. I would like to meet the individual who threw the coin some day, because I am not happy about it at all.

"It stung me; it is quite sore. I don't know where he has thrown it from, but it is a good shot. He might get in the World Match-Play (darts) at the Embassy Club next year. It came out of nowhere. I am furious about it to be honest."

'It is just an absolute disgrace'

Lennon also said he hoped the supporter who punched Zlamal would be "singled out, banned and arrested".

"If any Hibs fans have been misbehaving, I want them punished as well," he added. "It is unacceptable.

"We don't condone that. It isn't the face of our club or way we conduct ourselves. A player getting punched trying to do his job is just an absolute disgrace. He is not a Hibs fan.

"It's blackening the name of both clubs and Scottish football. This should be a showpiece game, it was feisty and intimidating, everything you expect.

"But if people can't behave themselves they should be banned, singled out, embarrassed and humiliated, because they have humiliated the club."