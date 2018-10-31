Rui Patricio: Wolves agree £16m fee with Sporting Lisbon for goalkeeper

Patricio has played every minute of Wolves' Premier League campaign so far

Wolves have agreed an 18m euros (£16m) fee with Sporting Lisbon for goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Patricio, 30, was one of nine Sporting players to terminate their contract following an attack by fans in May.

After the Portugal keeper signed for Wolves in June, Sporting complained to Fifa and demanded 57m euros in compensation.

"Wolves now consider the matter finalised and will make no further comment," said the Premier League club.

Patricio, who has 76 Portugal caps, has played all of the Molineux side's 10 top-flight outings this season and helped them to 10th place.