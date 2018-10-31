Wayne Rooney & Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for MLS MVP award

Wayne Rooney (left) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing together for Manchester United

Former Manchester United strikers Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been nominated for Major League Soccer's MVP Award.

DC United captain Rooney, 33, and LA Galaxy striker Ibrahimovic, 37, are shortlisted for Most Valuable Player after their debut seasons in the US.

Rooney's 12 goals and seven assists in 20 appearances for DC helped them qualify for the MLS play-offs.

Sweden's Ibrahimovic netted 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances.

The pair have also been nominated in the Newcomer of the Year category at the end-of-season awards, and Ibrahimovic also gets a nod in the Comeback Player of the Year section.

Rooney, United's all-time top scorer, left the Manchester side after 13 year to rejoin boyhood club Everton in 2017, before making the switch to America in June 2018.

Former Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Barcelona player Ibrahimovic enjoyed two seasons with the Red Devils, before moving to LA in March.

Ibrahimovic suffered cruciate knee-ligament damage in United's Europa League win over Anderlecht on 20 April 2017 and only played a further five games for the club.

MLS MVP shortlist

Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)

Wayne Rooney (D.C. United)

Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club)