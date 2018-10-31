Matt Penney: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder signs new deal until 2020

Matt Penney (right) has started nine times in the Championship this season

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Matt Penney has signed a new deal until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who can play anywhere on the left side, made his Owls debut in the Carabao Cup in August and has since made 12 Championship appearances.

Before this season he had been out on loan at Mansfield and Bradford City.

Penney came through Wednesday's academy system, with his previous contract at Hillsborough due to run out at the end of this season.