Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward set to make early return from injury

Lionel Messi watching a Barcelona game with his son
Messi missed Barcelona's Champions League win over Inter Milan but watched the game with his son

Lionel Messi could return from injury earlier than expected for Barcelona.

The Argentine was expected to be out for three weeks after breaking his arm against Sevilla on 20 October.

But after missing only the Champions League win over Inter Milan and Sunday's El Clasico triumph, Messi took part in light training on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old forward is not in the squad to face Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night but may face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

