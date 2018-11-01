Premier League predictions: Lawro v rock band Bring Me The Horizon

Two of the Premier League's top four meet at Emirates Stadium on Saturday when in-form Arsenal take on unbeaten Liverpool, but who will come out on top?

"Arsenal have had a fabulous run, but I think Liverpool are a better team," BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson said.

"As good as the Gunners have been going forward, I still don't trust them at the back."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guests are Matt Kean and Matt Nicholls, bassist and drummer in rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

Bring Me The Horizon bassist Matt Kean is a Manchester City fan...

... while BMTH drummer Matt Nicholls supports Rotherham

Premier League predictions - week 11 Result Lawro BMTH SATURDAY Bournemouth v Man Utd x-x 0-2 3-1 Cardiff v Leicester x-x 0-2 0-2 Everton v Brighton x-x 2-0 1-1 Newcastle v Watford x-x 2-0 1-2 West Ham v Burnley x-x 2-0 1-0 Arsenal v Liverpool x-x 1-2 3-2 Wolves v Tottenham x-x 0-2 1-2 SUNDAY Man City v Southampton x-x 3-0 4-1 Chelsea v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 3-0 MONDAY Huddersfield v Fulham x-x 2-1 0-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Bournemouth v Man Utd (12:30 GMT)

Bournemouth showed all of their best attacking attributes with the way they rolled Fulham over last time out.

The Cherries were great going forward and so clinical as well - they must be full of confidence at the moment.

Where are Manchester United? Mourinho's men are in 8th place, nine points off top spot, and five points off the top four

Manchester United also won last weekend, but their performance against Everton was far more perfunctory.

I still think United will find a way of winning this one, though, even if they do not play particularly well.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

BMTH's prediction: 3-1

Cardiff v Leicester

It is hard to know where the Leicester players will be mentally after such an emotional week.

There has been such an outpouring of love for Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died along with four others when his helicopter crashed after last week's game against West Ham.

He was clearly a very special person because the whole city has responded, and the Leicester players will be desperate to get a result for him.

Cardiff will be competitive, but I am backing Leicester to get a win on what will be a difficult day for everyone.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

BMTH's prediction: 0-2

Everton v Brighton

Brighton rode their luck a little bit against Wolves last weekend but they held on for their third straight clean sheet that also secured a third successive win.

Chris Hughton's side have now got a bit of a cushion between themselves and the bottom of the table but he will obviously want to keep chipping away and picking up points.

It is hard to see them getting anything at Goodison Park, though.

Everton have dropped points at home to Huddersfield and West Ham but I think they are progressing as a team and, as I have said before, Toffees boss Marco Silva can change games from the bench if he has to.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

BMTH's prediction: 1-1

Newcastle v Watford

Watford pummelled Huddersfield last week, while Newcastle's wait for their first Premier League win of the season went on after they drew 0-0 at Southampton.

On paper, this is another Hornets victory but I just have a feeling that Newcastle's luck at St James' Park is going to turn.

The Magpies managed 27 shots without scoring in their defeat by Brighton in their last home game and, if they keep creating that many chances, a couple of them are going to go in.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

BMTH's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Burnley

This game last season was memorable for West Ham for all the wrong reasons - they lost 3-0 and there were a series of pitch invasions during the second half.

There is a different mood at the London Stadium now, so let's hope we don't see any repeat of that kind of unrest.

West Ham are a better team than they were last season too but, at the moment, you would not say the same about Burnley.

I was surprised by how easily the Clarets were beaten by Chelsea at Turf Moor last weekend because I thought they would put up more of a fight.

Rather than chasing sixth or seventh place like last season, I think Burnley would be happy if they finished sixth or seventh from bottom this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

BMTH's prediction: 1-0

Arsenal v Liverpool (17:30 GMT)

Both of these teams look dangerous when they come forward but at the back Liverpool are stronger, and they look a much better all-round team than they did 12 months ago.

Arsenal still have something of a soft centre, and the opposition always seems to create chances against them - which is asking for trouble against Liverpool.

The Gunners won 11 games in a row before they drew at Crystal Palace on Sunday but they have not played a top side since they lost to Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the season.

I think Liverpool will have a little bit too much for them but, even if Arsenal do lose, this has still been a very encouraging start by their new manager Unai Emery.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

BMTH's prediction: 3-2

Wolves v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)

I was surprised that Wolves were beaten by Brighton last weekend, but that was another lesson for them about life in the top-flight - and how you can still be beaten even if you have the better of a game.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to have the majority of play and possession in this game, and how they approach it.

Manchester City are the only top six team to have come to Molineux so far this season - Wolves took the game to them, and it worked.

A lot has been said about Tottenham this week following their defeat by Manchester City, most of it negative.

Their wait to get into their new ground is clearly affecting the whole club but, on the pitch, from one to 11 they are still a very good side that has made a very good start to the season.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

BMTH's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

Man City v Southampton (15:00 GMT)

Southampton cannot buy a goal at the moment - they have only managed six from their first 10 league games.

So, their chances of getting anything out of this game will rely on their defence, and whether they can hold out at Etihad Stadium.

Saints kept a clean sheet against Newcastle and Bournemouth in their past two games, but stopping City's attack is something else entirely. I cannot see it happening.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

BMTH's prediction: 4-1

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (16:00 GMT)

Crystal Palace are another team struggling for goals - they got two penalties against Arsenal last week but have a total of seven goals from their first 10 matches.

The Eagles' attack relies heavily on Wilfried Zaha, and if he does not produce some magic then they look short of ideas.

Chelsea, in contrast, are on a roll. Even without Eden Hazard they looked a class apart from Burnley last weekend, and were convincing winners.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has got a talented squad and happy camp - they are playing well, winning and enjoying themselves, and I think that will continue on Sunday.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

BMTH's prediction: 3-0

MONDAY

Huddersfield v Fulham (20:00 GMT)

On current form, this looks like it could be a game in the Championship next season - these two teams have managed one win from their combined 20 league games so far.

Huddersfield have not scored a goal in any of their five home games this season either, but surely that has to change against a Fulham team with the worst defensive record in the Premier League?

I actually think Huddersfield will win, but it is Fulham who have the better chance of staying up this season.

The Cottagers have got goals in their team, but they have got to find a formation that lets them keep the back door closed too because, at the moment, that is not happening.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

BMTH's prediction: 0-0

How did Lawro do last week?

Last week, Lawro got five correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches for a total of 50 points.

He was beaten by singer Richard Ashcroft, who also got five correct results, but with one exact score, for a total of 80 points.

Total scores after week 10 Lawro 860 Guests 800

Lawro v Guests P10 W3 D2 L5

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 10 9 1 0 28 0 =1 Man Utd 10 9 1 0 28 +7 3 Liverpool 10 5 5 0 20 -1 =4 Arsenal 10 5 2 3 17 0 =4 Leicester 10 5 2 3 17 +8 =6 Chelsea 10 4 4 2 16 -3 =6 Tottenham 10 4 4 2 16 -1 8 Everton 10 5 0 5 15 +1 =9 Crystal Palace 10 4 2 4 14 +5 =9 Fulham 10 4 2 4 14 +9 =11 Bournemouth 10 3 4 3 13 -5 =11 Burnley 10 3 4 3 13 +4 =13 Newcastle 10 3 3 4 12 +6 =13 Watford 10 4 0 6 12 -6 =15 Southampton 10 3 1 6 10 +1 =15 Wolves 10 3 1 6 10 -5 17 Brighton 10 2 3 5 9 -6 18 West Ham 10 2 2 6 8 -5 19 Cardiff 10 0 4 6 4 -2 20 Huddersfield 10 0 1 9 1 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 120 Joe Thomas 90 Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 86 Lawro (average after 10 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba 40 Tom Grennan

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba and week eight v Chris Stark)