Glasgow City 0-3 Barcelona Femenino: Scottish champions' campaign over

Two goals from England striker Toni Duggan added to City's pain as they lost 8-0 on aggregate to Barcelona

Glasgow City's season is over after they were knocked out of the Women's Champions League 8-0 on aggregate following a 3-0 defeat by Barcelona.

It was always going to be a tall order for the newly crowned 12-in-a-row Scottish champions, who were 5-0 down after the away leg of the last-16 tie.

England cap Toni Duggan scored twice, with Alexia Putellas adding another.

Domestic rivals Hibernian denied City a place in Sunday's Scottish Cup final, meaning their campaign is over.

'Barca ease through the gears'

Glasgow City manager Scott Booth had asked his side to "embrace" playing Barcelona, their reward for their efforts this season that has brought home a 12th consecutive league title.

In order to enjoy it, they needed to see far more of the ball than they did in the energy-sapping defeat in the first leg. But Barca had little problem in adapting their game to a tighter pitch.

The opener was a smooth ball played from the back and no-one in tangerine could match the pace of Duggan, who raced clear and finished. It would have delighted watching England manager Phil Neville.

With Barca 6-0 up on aggregate, their play lacked a little urgency, but they continued to work the City defence with their passing and movement.

They always had another gear, and they put their foot on the accelerator in the second half. Vicky Losada picked out Putellas, who calmly picked her spot past City goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

And Duggan's second - Barca's third - was a touch of class. The forward chested down a cross, spun, and volleyed home.

City were in a battle to keep the score down. Duggan whistled a header wide as she searched for her hat-trick, and Alexander had to deny Putellas three times, who then also missed a sitter from close range.

It had been Duggan's night, but she was lucky to escape with just a warning when she kicked out at 16-year-old Carly Girasoli off the ball.

As hard as City tried, they could not make inroads at the other end of the pitch as their season ended on a frustrating note.

Glasgow City did well to reach this stage of the Champions League where the players are professional

Big ask for part-time Scots - analysis

This was a sore defeat for Glasgow City, but the result has to be put into perspective.

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who knocked out Manchester City in the last round, themselves took a painful 10-0 loss on aggregate to Wolfsburg at this stage. Ajax went out 13-0 to Lyon.

The top teams are on a different level. Glasgow City, with their resources, did well to even be on the same pitch as Barcelona.

Their chances of competing with the best in Europe are slim. The question is whether Booth will look to give it another try next season or, after leading them to a 12th consecutive title, whether he will now seek a new challenge elsewhere.

'I'm happy with what we've done' - reaction

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth on BBC ALBA

I felt we gave absolutely everything in both legs. When you look at the way this team [Barcelona] play, they are a class act and they have got more resources than us.

They are full-time and that makes a massive difference. They are fitter and have got great technical players. But my players worked so, so hard and I am very happy with what they have done.