Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

League Cup semi-final hero Lewis Ferguson is set to land a lucrative new contract at Aberdeen - just four months after joining the club. (Daily Record)

Tickets for the cup final showdown with holders Celtic will start at £30 for adults, with the most expensive at £40. (Herald)

Dons defender Shay Logan could face a Scottish FA probe after a video surfaced on social media of him gloating about beating Rangers. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard admits he will be sacked if Rangers have more setbacks like the League Cup semi-final defeat to Aberdeen. (Daily Mail)

Rangers could be boosted for their Europa League tie with Spartak Moscow, with Ze Luis and Fernando big doubts for the Russians. (Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are still keen on Rangers captain James Tavernier, despite the full-back signing a new deal six weeks ago. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein has warned Steven MacLean to stop grabbing opponents where it hurts, but says he's been "doing it for years". (Sun)

And Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers says MacLean was "stupid" for grabbing Eboue Kouassi between the legs, with MacLean charged with "an act of brutality". (Daily Record)

Rodgers has hailed Ryan Christie's loan spell at Aberdeen, saying it has helped him win a place in Celtic's first team. (Daily Mail)

Rodgers insists his striker Leigh Griffiths will not be 100% ready for Scotland's Nations League double-header with Albania and Israel next month. (Scotsman)

The Celtic boss says he does not know when Griffiths will return to the Celtic team. (Daily Record)

Celtic spend three times the amount of Rangers on players wages according to new figures. In total three Scottish clubs - the Old Firm and Aberdeen - feature on Britain's top 50 spenders on wages. (Daily Record)

Ahead of tonight's Edinburgh derby, Craig Levein says his summer recruitment was designed to make Hearts top dogs in the capital again. (Daily Record)

Jimmy Nicholl will join St Mirren's coaching staff after he recovers from a hip replacement operation. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson is out to make history today, when he manages Indian side Real Kashmir in their first-ever top-flight tie in the I League. (Sun - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish athletics have unveiled 15 names to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. (National - print edition)