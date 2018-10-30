Ben Coker: Southend United defender out for season with knee injury

Ben Coker had played in all 16 of Southend's league games this term

Southend United defender Ben Coker will miss the rest of the season after rupturing two knee ligaments in their defeat by Sunderland on Saturday.

The ex-Colchester left-back, 28, was stretchered off after 21 minutes and will have surgery "imminently."

The League One Shrimpers have also lost striker Tom Hopper and Harry Lennon to long-term injuries in the past week.

"We'll miss him but it's all about his health and getting him back to the level," said manager Chris Powell.

Coker was sidelined for the first four months last season after breaking his leg in a pre-season game.