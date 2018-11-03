Match ends, Juventus 3, Cagliari 1.
Juventus 3-1 Cagliari: Juve restore six point lead
-
- From the section European Football
Juventus restored their six-point lead at the top of Serie A with victory over Cagliari.
Juventus went ahead after just 43 seconds when Paulo Dybala shot low into the corner for his sixth goal of the season.
Cagliari levelled through Joao Pedro's neat turn and finish, but Filip Bradaric's own goal put Juve ahead again two minutes later.
Juan Cuadrado sealed the win late on from Cristiano Ronaldo's pass.
Juventus were far from their best against a battling Cagliari side, but once again did enough to continue their impressive start to the season.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have now won 10 and drawn one of their 11 league games so far as they seek an eighth successive Serie A title.
The victory again moves them six points clear of Inter Milan and Napoli, who both had convincing wins this weekend to put pressure on the league leaders.
Juventus can now turn their attentions to the Champions League and a meeting with Manchester United on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 4Benatia
- 2De Sciglio
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 70'minutes
- 14MatuidiBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBarzagliat 83'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 6Khedira
- 12Lobo Silva
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 24Rugani
- 37Spinazzola
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 33Srna
- 23Ceppitelli
- 19PisacaneBooked at 63mins
- 20PadoinSubstituted forSauat 80'minutes
- 21IonitaSubstituted forFaragòat 67'minutes
- 6BradaricBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCigariniat 56'minutes
- 29Castro
- 18Barella
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 30PavolettiBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 2Pajac
- 3Andreolli
- 4Dessena
- 8Cigarini
- 9Cerri
- 16Aresti
- 24Faragò
- 25Sau
- 56Romagna
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Cagliari 1.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Sau (Cagliari).
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Nicolò Barella (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Cagliari 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo following a fast break.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Sau.
Attempt missed. Luca Cigarini (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Pedro.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabio Pisacane.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Marco Sau replaces Simone Padoin.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Padoin.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Darijo Srna (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darijo Srna (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Darijo Srna (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Paolo Faragò replaces Artur Ionita.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darijo Srna (Cagliari).
Booking
Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari).
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Blaise Matuidi is caught offside.