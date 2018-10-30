Aberdeen underwrite 'best seats' for fans against Celtic in League Cup final

Aberdeen failed to sell all their tickets for the semi-final against Rangers

Aberdeen say they have secured access to the "best seats available" for their fans after agreeing to a two-fifths share of League Cup final tickets.

Celtic will receive 25,000 tickets for the 2 December finale, while the Dons have agreed to underwrite the sale of 80% of their 20,000 allocation.

A row erupted after Aberdeen won a 50% share for the semi-final with Rangers.

The Dons were unhappy that the better, North Stand, seats would only become available after 16,800 sales.

Aberdeen were unable to sell their full allocation, but this time their supporters will be in South Stand and West Stand at Hampden, with Celtic fans in the North, East and South stands.

Dons chief executive Duncan Fraser said: "The fans that backed the team at the semi-final were fantastic and, to ensure our supporters most deserving get access to the seats they desire, the board had no hesitation in securing a significant allocation of tickets.

"The decision to allow those that attended the semi-final to come in at the first phase followed feedback from our supporters."

Aberdeen are not anticipating having to buy unsold tickets given past attendances at cup finals against Celtic.

They sold 18,000 for the 2016 League Cup final and 20,000 for last year's Scottish Cup final.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said he was "pleased" with the outcome of negotiations that allow ticket arrangements to be finalised so quickly.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday before the announcement, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: "I hope it's fair. I think we deserve to sell as many as we can and hopefully that will be the case.

"However many tickets we get, I'm sure we'll sell out this time around. Cup finals are different - they're special and everybody makes a huge effort to get there."