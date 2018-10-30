Leicester helicopter crash: Foxes will face Cardiff on Saturday following death of owner

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester City pay their respects at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City's Premier League match at Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead following the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed in the crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Tuesday's EFL Cup tie between Leicester and Southampton was postponed.

There will be a minute's silence before the 15:00 GMT kick-off in Cardiff and players will wear black armbands.

In a statement, Leicester said they would make an announcement "in due course" on the rearranged date for the cup tie with Southampton.

The club opened a book of condolence outside the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, while fans continue to lay flowers, scarves and shirts at the ground in tribute to the chairman.

Srivaddhanaprabha's wife, Aimon, and son, Aiyawatt, laid a wreath in the middle of the pitch at the stadium on Monday before embracing players and staff gathered around the centre circle.

Foxes players also visited the stadium on Tuesday.

Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash, which saw the helicopter spiral out of control, is ongoing with aircraft's digital flight data recorder already recovered.

Leicester are currently 12th in the Premier League on 13 points, while Cardiff are 17th with five points from 10 matches.